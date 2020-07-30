1/1
Nancy Jo Wingo
Nancy Jo Wingo

Chillicothe - Nancy Jo Wingo, 73, of Chillicothe, was surrounded by her family when God called her home at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born October 14, 1946, in Manchester, Ohio, to the late Roscoe and Vivian McGraw Brown. On August 1, 1992, she married Wayne Anthony Wingo who died November 29, 2008.

Surviving are her loyal companion and best friend, Roger Liggins, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Catrena (Joseph Like) Driggs, of Chillicothe; sons, David Michael Driggs Jr. and Anthony Baird, both of Chillicothe; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Stewart and Jane Hayes, both of Chillicothe; brothers, Robert (Karen) Brown, of Washington, IN, George Brown and Keith (Bonnie) Brown, both of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sons, Johnny Ray Driggs and Timothy Allen Driggs; a daughter, Rama Lynn Blackburn; and a stepson, Jason Wingo.

Nancy worked as a nurse's aide at Westmoreland Place.

A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. A private viewing will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
