|
|
Nancy K. Stephens
Chillicothe - Nancy K. Stephens, 77, of Chillicothe, went home to be with the Lord at 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, following an extended illness.
She was born October 20, 1942, in Chillicothe, to the late Cecil H. and Frances L. Swift Bucy. On October 6, 1973, she married the former Paul W. Stephens who died August 21, 2011.
Surviving are a daughter, Nanette K. Waller, of Chillicothe; a brother, Glen Bucy, of Kingston; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara A. Snyder and Sandra S. Bucy and a brother, James L. Bucy.
Nancy was a member of Believers Pentecostal Church.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Believers Pentecostal Church with Pastors Robert and Elsie Pickell officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. She will be laid to rest in Londonderry Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Believers Pentecostal Church 34927 US Highway 50 Londonderry, Ohio 45647.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019