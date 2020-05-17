Services
Nancy L. "Rusty" Grant

Nancy L. "Rusty" Grant

Chillicothe - Nancy L. "Rusty" Grant, 77, of Chillicothe, died 5:03 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.

She was born June 10, 1942, in Chillicothe, to the late Don and Myrtle Martin Kaltenbach. On February 12, 1966, she married Charles W. Grant who died February 26, 2013.

Surviving are children, Jeff (Kelly) Grant, of Chillicothe, Kevin (Karen) Grant, of Chillicothe, Jody (Denise) Grant, of Ashville and Krissy Grant, of Chillicothe; and grandchildren, Zachary Grant, Tyler Thompson and fiance Alex Barton, William Grant and fiance Brittany Strachan, Sebastian Rau, Hunter Brungs and Brody Grant.

Nancy was a member of Grace Fellowship. She was a former nurses aid years ago at a local nursing home and also managed a laundry mat. But, most importantly, she was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring grandmother.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Rich Cottrill officiating. Private calling hours will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2020
