Nancy L. Shoultz
Chillicothe - Nancy Lee Shoultz (nee Rinehart), 78, passed away after an extensive illness on September 5, 2020. A lifelong resident of Chillicothe, she was born June 17, 1942, to Robert Rinehart and Marjorie (Cottrill) Rinehart-Leach.
A graduate of the 1960 Class of Chillicothe High School, she went on to marry Robert "Bob" Shoultz in 1962. They had a long, full 58 years of life together which included children, a business and many amazing friends.
As an active member of her church community, Nancy was a woman of faith-something which brings comfort to her loved ones in this time. She was a lifelong member of the Westside Nazarene Church, where she also served as church secretary for many years. In recent years, she was a member of Brookside Church.
Nancy enjoyed frequent trips to Myrtle Beach, often accompanied by her children, grandchildren or close friends. At holidays, you could be sure to see her living room window filled with appropriate decorations. From pumpkins to her favorite, snowmen, to rabbits that would remain through the spring. Her witty sense of humor and her always-compassionate attitude live on through those to whom she passed these characteristics. She was a very active and involved grandmother and the best "Mamaw" that they could have.
She encountered many challenges in her life, but her ability to be resilient through any hardship is something that those who knew her admired the most.
She is survived by her husband Robert "Bob," their three children: Kevin (Melissa) Shoultz, Karen (Chuck) Martin, Todd (Candace) Shoultz; grandchildren: Anna and Michael Shoultz, Brooke (Jerrod) Bailey and Christopher King, Daniel Shoults (honorary grandson), and many step-great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sisters Shirley Rinehart Archey, Connie Rinehart Wade, Sally Leach Rinehart; and her brothers Steve Leach and Robert "Bob" Rinehart, Sr.; as well as many lifelong friends.
Friends are invited to join the family Wednesday, September 9, from 6-8pm at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00am Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Ralph Hux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: the American Kidney Fund at www.kindneyfund.org
; or the American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com