Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Nancy McGinnis Redd Obituary
Nancy McGinnis Redd

Chillicothe - Nancy McGinnis Redd, 90, of Chillicothe, OH passed away July 7th, 2019. Nancy was a graduate of Columbus School for Girls and Miami University in Oxford, OH. Nancy was raised on a farm in Kingston, OH to a long time farming family. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis, and loved family fishing trips to Canada. Nancy was a member of the Walnut Street Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir. She was also a member of Church Triumphant in Kingston.

Nancy was a friend to many people. Active in the community, Nancy supported a variety causes and was a support to many in need. Preceded in death by her parents; Paul Leland and Forest Mary McGinnis; Sister, Patricia (Don) Humphrey, Paul Ford McGinnis (Emily), Brother John Paul "Jackie", and Husband John Redd.

Nancy is survived by her sons: Eric Loy Hoyt of Chillicothe, and Cash Hoyt (Molly) of Missoula, Montana, and her three grandchildren, Dean, Madeleine, and Mary Hoyt; nieces Shauna and Creagh Humphrey and nephews D.J. and Mark Humphrey.

Family will receive friends from 10am to 11am followed by a service August 9, 2019 at Ware Funeral Home, 121 West Second Street, Chillicothe, OH. 45601. A reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions and gifts can be made on Nancy's behalf to a ministry she believed in, ETSI, 230 Alum Cliff Rd., Chillicothe, OH. 45601.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from July 16 to Aug. 5, 2019
