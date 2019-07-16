|
Nancy McGinnis Redd
Chillicothe - Nancy McGinnis Redd, 90, of Chillicothe, OH passed away July 7th, 2019. Nancy was a graduate of Columbus School for Girls and Miami University in Oxford, OH. Nancy was raised on a farm in Kingston, OH to a long time farming family. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis, and loved family fishing trips to Canada. Nancy was a member of the Walnut Street Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir. She was also a member of Church Triumphant in Kingston.
Nancy was a friend to many people. Active in the community, Nancy supported a variety causes and was a support to many in need. Preceded in death by her parents; Paul Leland and Forest Mary McGinnis; Sister, Patricia (Don) Humphrey, Paul Ford McGinnis (Emily), Brother John Paul "Jackie", and Husband John Redd.
Nancy is survived by her sons: Eric Loy Hoyt of Chillicothe, and Cash Hoyt (Molly) of Missoula, Montana, and her three grandchildren, Dean, Madeleine, and Mary Hoyt; nieces Shauna and Creagh Humphrey and nephews D.J. and Mark Humphrey.
Family will receive friends from 10am to 11am followed by a service August 9, 2019 at Ware Funeral Home, 121 West Second Street, Chillicothe, OH. 45601. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions and gifts can be made on Nancy's behalf to a ministry she believed in, ETSI, 230 Alum Cliff Rd., Chillicothe, OH. 45601.
