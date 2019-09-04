Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Grandview Cemetery
Nancy McKee Obituary
Nancy McKee

COMMERCIAL POINT - Nancy L. McKee, 89, of Commercial Point, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.

She was born October 27, 1929, in Owensboro, KY, to the late Cecil H. Cook, Sr. and Stella W. Cook. On April 6, 1948, Nancy married Charles R. McKee, who preceded her in death after 51 years of marriage, in 1999. Nancy is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steven C. McKee and Betty R. McKee, of Hillsboro, and a daughter and son-in-law, Molly K. Hunter and Scott W. Hunter, of Commercial Point. Nancy had been the last survivor of a family of 12 brothers and sisters.

Nancy was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed flowers, cooking and being with her family.

Visitation will be held from 1 - 2 p.m. and the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. all on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Haller Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will immediately follow the service at Grandview Cemetery. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
