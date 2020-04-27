|
|
Neil Edward Miller
Chillicothe - Neil Edward Miller passed on to a better life April 25, 2020 at the James Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born at the family home in Pickaway County to James Robert Miller and Margaret Eleanor Clark on November 15, 1948. His love of messing with people was clear from the start, as everyone assumed he was going to be a girl and many dresses and pink diaper pins were awaiting his arrival.
He graduated from Adena High School in 1967 and later attended Ohio University, earning a bachelor degree. Neil served in the U.S. Air Force during the Viet Nam War. He was stationed at Langley Air Base in Virginia, where he served as editor of the base newspaper. After his honorable discharge he returned home to Ross County where he dedicated his life to serving local veterans including over 25 years of service at the Chillicothe V.A. Hospital. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as the Chief of Rehabilitative Medicine where he enjoyed leading patient crews on the V.A. golf course, in the greenhouse and at Memorial Stadium during Chillicothe Paints home games. He continued his service to Veterans in retirement. He was an active member of American Legion 757, serving as the Gifts for Yanks Coordinator for the Chillicothe V.A. In addition, he was a member of AMVETS, Forty and Eight, Viet Nam Veterans of America, Ross County Vet Council and Ross County Homeless Veterans. He could often be found frying fish, grilling hots, or calling bingo.
Beyond Veterans organizations, Neil was a firm believer in family. As his daughter was growing up he served as softball coach, band booster cook, and traveled to every cheerleading event there was. He continued that involvement with his grandkids. He was a regular at school pick up and school events.
He is survived by his wife of almost 49 years Mary Mace Miller, daughter, Gena Margaret, son in law Mike Shelton and three grandchildren who were the center of his life, Madeleine Margaret (Maddie), Stella Jane and Edward Wilhelm (Ward). He took great delight teasing them and cooking for them. He found great joy in the fact that Maddie shared his sarcastic sense of humor, that Stella has a stubborn streak a mile wide and the fact that Ward eats more than his siblings combined.
Also surviving are sisters Leah Marlene Moody (Boyd) of Carroll, Ohio Joyce Martin (Don) of Clarksburg, brothers Marvin Miller (Sally) of Ashville and Steve Miller of Chillicothe as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends so close they could be family.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Clark, brother in law Boyd Moody, and in-laws Eugene and Margaret Mace.
He was a beloved son, husband, father, papaw, brother, uncle and true friend to countless. He will be greatly missed by all. Despite the hole his passing has left in the life of those who knew him, they are all comforted in knowing he is waiting for them, probably enjoying a cold MGD and a hand of cards to pass the time. Due to the current pandemic a graveside service will be held at the family convenience and then a service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Legion Gifts for Yanks Program P.O. Box 8007 Delaware, OH 43015 (on the memo line of the check write In Honor of Neil Miller) or other local veterans organization of your choice.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020