Neil Smith
CHILLICOTHE - Neil L. Smith, 80, of Chillicothe, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 28, 2020, with his wife Debbie at his side, and holding his hand. Neil lived his life for Christ, following Him and serving Him daily. Neil was loved by all who knew this gentle and kind-spirited man.
Neil was born May 20, 1940 in Chillicothe, OH to the late Earl and Edna Mae Smith, both of Blanchester, OH. He was a 1959 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Neil remained in close contact with many of his classmates, and considered them to be best friends for life. He also attended Ohio University. Neil had a deep appreciation of his City of Chillicothe, and all of its rich history. He was a faithful member of historic Scioto Lodge 6 F & AM, the Aladdin Shriners, and the Ross Co. Shrine Club. He enjoyed serving the children of this area through efforts at both the Lodge and the Shrine Club
Neil is survived by his wife, Debbie (Allison) Smith, whom he married May 20, 1975, his partner in life and best friend for 45 years of marriage. They walked hand in hand through the years with Christ as their Savior and Leader in all of life. Neil was a faithful member of Brookside Church, of Chillicothe, through which he constantly grew in the Lord, and gained many treasured lifelong friends.
Surviving are very loved cousins, Rachel Rhude and her daughter, Caroline Rhude, both of Blanchester; several other beloved cousins; father and mother-in-law, Delbert and Phyllis Allison; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Vicki (Allison) Viar, and Dan and Rhonda Allison; as well as niece and nephews Whitney (Allison) and Jordan Eggleston, Jacob Allison, Luke Allison; and great-nephews, Wyatt and Paxton Eggleston. He was always grateful to spend any time possible talking of many things with his family and friends.
Neil proudly served his country an and Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Petty Officer (ADR-3) in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1962-1966. He served on the USS Oriskany CVA-34 Aircraft Carrier in the South China Sea with the VA-152 Squadron. He and his shipmates never lost contact, meeting together for reunions many times. Neil also was proud to be part of Honor Flight Mission #100, October 19, 2019.
Neil oversaw Display and Maintenance at Sears of Chillicothe during his career of 29 years. After retirement, he was able to purchase an antique carousel organ (band organ), and began achieving a life-long dream of owning and restoring it. This fascination of band organs began to develop as a small boy when his dad took him to a traveling carnival in the Chillicothe City Park. He loved taking the restored organ to parades and events in order to share the music with as many as would listen. He was a member COAA, The Carousel Organ Association of America. He attended many rallies through the years, and made lasting friendships sharing this common love of these mechanical organs. Neil was also an avid circus fan all his life, and traveled to many places to be part of circus events, meeting and making more lasting friendships "down the road."
Neil will truly be missed by so many who known him well. To know him was to truly appreciate his many talents, his strength of character, his integrity and his quiet, listening manner. His prayer would only be for each of us to know Christ and to join him one day in that beautiful place he now resides. What a happy reunion that will be!
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday at Brookside Church. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 - 1:00 Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Church. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.