Nettie Anstine
Bainbridge - Nettie Anstine 89 of Bainbridge died Friday evening at Kettering Hospital. She was born May 26, 1931 the daughter of the late John and Pauline (Palmer) Baker. On January 29, 1953 she married George Merl Anstine who passed from this life on February 14, 2016. Nettie is survived by a daughter, Paula Goodfellow; 4 sons, Allen (Jenny), Kevin (Laurie), Joey (Monique) and Jeff Anstine; daughter-in-law Alaine Anstine; 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including John and Carol Pierrson. In addition to her parents and husband, Nettie was preceded in death by a son Mickey Anstine, 8 sisters and 2 brothers.
Nettie was a member of the Bainbridge Church of Christ. Nettie loved her church family along with attending Sunday Church Services she enjoyed reading her Bible and talking about the stories she read about. Since her retirement from Kelsey Hayes in Springfield Ohio she enjoyed spending time with her family and making hand stitched quilts for them. Along with making the best homemade jelly. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 14. Paula would like to thank everyone in the Bainbridge community for all the love and support the last few years. White's Meats, McFadden Pharmacy and the clerks at the Dollar General. Also, thank you to Dr. Richard Mizer and staff.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. No calling hours will be observed.
The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign her online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.