Nicholas Lee Seymour


Chillicothe - Nicholas Lee Seymour passed away Wednesday May 15, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1934to William Ira Seymour and Bonnie (Horace) Diehl.

Nick was retired from the Mead Paper. He also farmed and put out a big garden every year. He also liked hanging out at the Family Donut Shop in Londonderry.

He is survived by a son Christopher Seymour, daughters Cindy Hamer, Teresa(Guy)Welsh and Nicole Perry. Four Grandchildren Carey(Rosie)Welsh Scott(Jes)Welsh, Kelly Hamer and Jasmine Wilson. Three Great Grandchildren William Welsh, Kaden Withrow and Alyssa(nick)Beasley.

Nick also has two very special friends Dave and Teresa Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ira Jr and sister Elizabeth Cotterman and Great Grandson Brandon Letsche

As he requested, there will be no services. There will be a private memorial service for family at a later date. Cremation will be handled by Buckeye Cremations in Columbus.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 19, 2019
