Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Springbank Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Noah Merriman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noah Merriman


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Noah Merriman Obituary
Noah Merriman

Chillicothe - Noah Lee Heilman Merriman, 35, of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.

He was born March 11, 1984 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Vic and the late Paula (Heilman) Merriman. On April 21, 2017, he married Rhonda Sue (Oakes) Merriman who survives.

Also surviving is his sister, Jessi Lynn Merriman and her fiancé, Nicholas Janes; his niece, Addison Janes; nephews, Sam and Carl Oakes; mother and father-in-law, Geri and Ronald Oakes; a brother-in-law, Joey (Sarah) Oakes; his aunt and uncle, Julie (Bob) Hoffman; cousins, Chris Evans, Shane Downs, Nicole Whitten, Haley Hoffman, and Sage Evans; his special friends, Jeffrey Recobs, Pete Hinkle, and Jeff Bartram; his two dogs, Miles and Sage; and four cats, Butters, Cam, Gunter, and Claudio. In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard (Jo Ann) Merriman, and Ralph (Shirley) Heilman, and his aunt, Elaine Merriman Inouye.

Noah was a manger at the Decks and Dice Game store in Chillicothe before its closure. In his free time, he loved playing video games, board games, and Pokémon. He also enjoyed watching Michigan and the New York Jets play football. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Greg Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday at the funeral home.

His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -