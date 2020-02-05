|
Noah Merriman
Chillicothe - Noah Lee Heilman Merriman, 35, of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020, at his home following a brief illness.
He was born March 11, 1984 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Vic and the late Paula (Heilman) Merriman. On April 21, 2017, he married Rhonda Sue (Oakes) Merriman who survives.
Also surviving is his sister, Jessi Lynn Merriman and her fiancé, Nicholas Janes; his niece, Addison Janes; nephews, Sam and Carl Oakes; mother and father-in-law, Geri and Ronald Oakes; a brother-in-law, Joey (Sarah) Oakes; his aunt and uncle, Julie (Bob) Hoffman; cousins, Chris Evans, Shane Downs, Nicole Whitten, Haley Hoffman, and Sage Evans; his special friends, Jeffrey Recobs, Pete Hinkle, and Jeff Bartram; his two dogs, Miles and Sage; and four cats, Butters, Cam, Gunter, and Claudio. In addition to his mom, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard (Jo Ann) Merriman, and Ralph (Shirley) Heilman, and his aunt, Elaine Merriman Inouye.
Noah was a manger at the Decks and Dice Game store in Chillicothe before its closure. In his free time, he loved playing video games, board games, and Pokémon. He also enjoyed watching Michigan and the New York Jets play football. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Greg Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Monday at the funeral home.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020