Norma A. Imboden
Chillicothe - Norma A. Imboden, 73, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 10:40 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born January 3, 1946, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late William E. and Ollie Hesson Mick. On June 3, 1961, she married Richard L. Imboden, Sr. who died August 28, 2010.
Surviving are children, Richard, Warren (Teresa) and LeeAnne; a granddaughter, Katie (Mike); great grandchildren, Kaylee, Keira and Holly; sisters, Sharon (Danny), Bonnie (Sam), Sandy (Chester) and Kelley (Ray); and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Gregg Imboden and a grandson, Benjamin Imboden.
Norma faithfully attended Jefferson Avenue CCCU.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ware Funeral Home to help the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 5, 2019