Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Chillicothe - Norma A. Imboden, 73, of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 10:40 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born January 3, 1946, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late William E. and Ollie Hesson Mick. On June 3, 1961, she married Richard L. Imboden, Sr. who died August 28, 2010.

Surviving are children, Richard, Warren (Teresa) and LeeAnne; a granddaughter, Katie (Mike); great grandchildren, Kaylee, Keira and Holly; sisters, Sharon (Danny), Bonnie (Sam), Sandy (Chester) and Kelley (Ray); and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Gregg Imboden and a grandson, Benjamin Imboden.

Norma faithfully attended Jefferson Avenue CCCU.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ware Funeral Home to help the family.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 5, 2019
