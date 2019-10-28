Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
Norma Depoy


1933 - 2019
Norma Depoy Obituary
Norma Depoy

Bainbridge - Norma F. (Everhart) Depoy 86 of Bainbridge passed from this life 1:53 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born June 29, 1933 in Ross County the daughter of the late Clarence "Ersa" and Lenora (Yoakem) Everhart. On January 24,1953 she married James Franklin Depoy who passed from this life July 12, 2000.

Norma is survived by her grandson, Trevor Depoy; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Hoffman and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Depoy, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Over the years Norma worked for Wilknit, then Wearever where she retired before going back to work for Rockhold Brown Bank where she retired in 2011. Norma had a love for all animals but cats especially. She also loved to collect owls.

A celebration of life will be held 2-4 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge with the interment of her remains to follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the humane society.

Those wishing to sign Norma's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
