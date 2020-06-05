Norma J. Arnold
Chillicothe - Norma Jean Arnold, 97, passed away June 3, at Grant Medical Center. She was born in Chillicothe September 26, 1922 to Charles and Anna (Lemay) Huiss. In November 1942, she married Alvin L. Arnold who, after 69 years of marriage, passed in 2011.
They had one son, Bruce A. Arnold (Carolyn), Chillicothe; grandchildren Jessica Arnold, Newport Beach, California; and Bradley (Morgan) Arnold, Mason, Ohio; and great-grandchildren Bailey and Beckham Arnold. Her parents Charles and Anna Huiss, a brother Lloyd Huiss and sister Ruth Mary Holman preceded her in death.
She worked for many years at and retired from the U.S. Shoe Corporation here in Chillicothe. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother helping take care of Jess and Brad.
She and Alvin were always on the go traveling to many states for fun, adventure, sightseeing and visiting. They were extremely active square dancing, camping, golfing, boating and sailing. She enjoyed eating out with friends, crocheting, and watching game shows.
Due to the Covid-19 issues currently, a memorial service will be planned for some time later this year.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite charity or cause. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
