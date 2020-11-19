1/1
Norma J. Howard
1947 - 2020
Norma J. Howard

Londonderry - Norma J. Howard, 72, of Londonderry, went home to be with her Lord at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

She was born December 6, 1947, in Chillicothe to the late James C. and Gladys Tackett Fyffe. On June 11, 1967, she married Arlie Howard who survives.

Also surviving are children, Scott (Jill) Howard and Christopher L. (Alandra) Howard, both of Londonderry; grandchildren, Zackary, Kylie, Olivia and Shelby Howard; brothers, John (Marsha) Fyffe, of Jackson and Wayne Fyffe, of Chillicothe; sisters, Rita Hamilton and Mary Hay, both of Chillicothe and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Jimmy Fyffe.

Norma was member of Spud Run Church.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Caldwell Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. (today) Friday, November 20, 2020.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
