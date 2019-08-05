|
Norma Jean Bethel
Chillicothe - Norma Jean Bethel
Norma Jean Bethel of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home.
Norma Jean was born on March 5, 1930 to the late John and Ethel McComas Gragg. On October. 30, 1948 she married Bernard Bethel, her devoted husband of 70 years, who survives.
She is also survived by her son, Keith Bethel, daughters, Connie Page, Denice Bethel and Lynette Bethel, brother, Donald (Jenny) Gragg and sister Barbara (Donald) Proehl, grandsons, Michael John Maloy, Kevin Oney, Eric Bethel, Geoffrey Reed, Justin Reed and Johnny Page, and granddaughters Lorry Lee Dyer, Crystal Blain and Brianna Bethel. She is also survived by many great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Norma Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Bethel, brothers Raymond, Johnny and Joby Gragg, sisters Ida Mae (Phillip) Schobeloch, Nettie Mullins, Betty King and Sharon (Lonnie) Chaney.
Norma Jean was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening, bowling, dancing and river boat gambling. She was a supporter of several animal welfare organizations and a loving caretaker for many rescued animals. Her favorite song was Ramblin' Rose and she loved celebrating Christmas.
She will be sadly missed by her friends and family.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Following the committal service at the cemetery, a reception will be held at Liberty Hill Church.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019