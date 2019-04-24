Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Norma Jean Mitchell

Longwood, Florida - On April 19, 2019 angels escorted Norma "Jean" Mitchell, born June 22, 1922 in Chillicothe, Ohio, from Longwood, Florida to her new residence. It is a wonderful mansion complete with living waters and streets of gold. Holding the front gate wide open was her late husband of 73 years, Rev. James L. Mitchell, and her parents, Myrack and Lenora Hill. Excitement filled the air with stories of her nurses training at White Cross Hospital, her bookkeeping skills demonstrated at numerous Chillicothe businesses, and her pride and joy, daughter Kim.

Back at home in Longwood, Florida, Kim and husband Joe rejoiced as Mom no longer felt the pain of her last several years as she joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Enjoy your new home Mom. We love you.

Graveside services and internment are set for 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Dr. Tim Cline officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be directed to Chillicothe Baptist in Jean's memory.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
