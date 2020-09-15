Norma Jean Ramsey
Chillicothe - Norma Jean Ramsey, 95, of Chillicothe, died 10:17 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born November 27, 1924, in Ross County to the late William S. and Margaret E. McCorkle Bost. On August 18, 1945, she married Lawrence E. Ramsey, Sr. who died September 28, 2014.
Also surviving are children, Lawrence (Vickie) Ramsey Jr., of Commercial Point, Linda Ramsey and Randy, of Chillicothe, Gary (Terri) Ramsey, of Washington CH, Suanne (Chip) Chenoweth, of Clarksburg and Ginger (Dave) Slaven, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Larry Ramsey, Terra Peters, Jeananne Creager, Todd Ramsey, Tracy Stanton, Gary Ramsey, Sarah Chenoweth, Justin Daily, Jessica Daily and Davia Stevens; 15 great grandchildren; 13 great great grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis (Ray) Mitchell, Marjorie Duffy and Jane McKinnis; a brother, Richard Bost, all of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Gladys Shepherd, Betty Alexander and Evelyn Bowers, all of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a son, Kit Ramsey; sons-in-law, Craig Daily and Ron Ramsey; siblings, Mabel Spetnagel, Mary Doughty, Doris Bost, Francis Sharp, Richard Bost, Judson Bost, Robert Bost, Harry Bost.
Norma attended Brookside Church where she sang in the Choir and volunteered for the church's food bank. She worked packing shell casing at the local powder plant during World War II. Norma had also worked at the former Miller's Candy Co. She enjoyed sitting around the table after church telling old stories, laughing with family and friends, was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed working puzzles.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Brookside Church with Pastor Jack Norman and Pastor David Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the Brookside Church from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
