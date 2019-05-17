|
Norma Jean Sheets
Chillicothe - Norma Jean Sheets, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away 5:54 p.m. surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in National Church Residence following an extended illness.
She was born November 30, 1929, in Ross County to the late Samuel and Norna A. Saunders Hill. On July 9, 1947, she married Robert Sheets Sr. who preceded her in death October 20, 1998.
Surviving are children, Robert E. (Carolyn) Sheets, Jr., of Circleville, Janet L. (Robert) Childers, Chillicothe, Samuel Jay (Melinda) Sheets and Joseph S. Sheets, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Heather (Curtis) Hunt, Daniel Minser, Bryanna Sheets, Samantha Sheets and fiancé Noah Valentine, Amy Sheets-Matias, Wendy Sheets, Tina Sheets, Robert Sheets III, Jackie (Robert) Lacy & Cheryl (Woodrow) Carroll; 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Harold L. (Linda) Sheets, of Circleville; a sister-in-law, Vivian Hill, of Chillicothe and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant grandson, Jeffrey A. Sheets; brothers, Samuel G. Hill and Jack Hill.
Norma served as the cafeteria manager at Allen Elementary School for 40 years, where she was known as "Neen" to all the kids. She loved working at the school and it was the love of her life. She was an avid Buckeye fan and she loved her family and her grandchildren immensely.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jon Welch and Rev. Ernest Heskett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 17, 2019