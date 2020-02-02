|
Norma Jean Stockman
Chillicothe - Norma Jean Stockman passed peacefully from this life on Friday, January 31, surrounded by family and friends. Jean was born on December 10, 1938 in Pike County to James Henry and Hannah Marie Locke. In 1956, she married Robert R. Bruce who preceded her in death in 1979. She is survived by husband Charles Winston Stockman and her beloved children, Douglas (Chris) Bruce, Steven (Jeanne) Bruce, Robert Bruce II, Joni (Joe) Molnar, Michael Bruce, Tanya (David) Peter and Beth (Lynn) Strehle. She was blessed with 16 grandchildren whom she loved immensely; Jennifer (Matt) Howell, Christin, Joe, Michael (Emma), Katherine and Anna Molnar, Erin, Kelsey, and Kevin Bruce, Mackenzie Bruce (Kevin) Gusweiler, Mark (Caroline), and Cori Bruce and Laurin (Chris) Robinson, Elliott and Olivia Peter and Bronte Stockman. Jean truly adored her great grandchildren: Charlie, Sadie and Josie Robinson, Vivian Elle and Louise Bruce and Mason Molnar. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Kuhner, her much loved brother-in-law, Ronald (Diane) Bruce, bother-in- law Harold Stockman, countless treasured nieces and nephews, and a multitude of very special friends, including Melanie Shoemaker, Rosie Trainer and Eileen Teague, who have provided her with companionship and loving care over the last 7 months. In addition to her husband Robert and her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Schachtele, and step son, Shaun Stockman.
Jean loved fiercely and, if you were loved by Jean, you considered yourself lucky and you were part of her family. She was a fighter, who for the most part suffered in silence during her lingering illnesses, teaching all around her about strength and grace. Jean had a tremendous faith and loved her church, Saint Mary's. Our family would like to thank Father Lawrence Hummer and Pat Reed who visited her when she couldn't make it to Mass. She appreciated those visits so very much. Additionally, we want to thank the entire St. Mary faith community and Pastor Chris Brown and members of Tabernacle Baptist Church community for the countless gifts of prayer and support.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, February 5th from 4-7 PM at the WARE FUNERAL HOME followed by a prayer service led by Chris Brown, Pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Lawrence Hummer on Thursday, February 6th at 11 AM in St. Mary Catholic Church followed by internment at Saint Margaret Cemetery.
Jean will be terribly missed. Her smile and kindness have been enjoyed by many and have left indelible marks on so many hearts.
At Jean's request, donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to St. Mary Church.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020