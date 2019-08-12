Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Norma Jean Waller


1932 - 2019
Norma Jean Waller Obituary
Norma Jean Waller

Chillicothe - Norma Jean Waller, 87, of Chillicothe, died 7:46 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Signature Healthcare following an extended illness.

She was born February 26, 1932 in Chillicothe to the late Ervin and Hazel Penrod Robinson. On December 14, 1953, she married Robert "Buck" Waller, who died May 24, 2009.

Surviving are a son, Robert "Rob" (Toby) Waller, of Bainbridge; a son-in-law, Michael Graham, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Robert Waller, Clifton (Kate) Waller, Tanner (Ryan Lemaster) Walls, Michael Ryan (Malana) Graham and Christopher Graham; great-grandchildren, Molli and Madeline Waller, Gavin and Cameron Waller, Tai and Kellen Graham; sisters, Joanne Benner, of Chillicothe, Bonnie English, of Mason, and Linda Hart, of Chillicothe; brothers, Charles Robinson, of Portland, OR and Darrell (Becky) Robinson, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Jody Lynn Hart. She was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Graham; a grandson, Richard "Rick" Waller; sisters, Ella Francis and Evelyn Stewart; and a brother, Phillip Robinson.

Norma was a member of Brookside Church.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
