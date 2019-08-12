|
Norma Jean Waller
Chillicothe - Norma Jean Waller, 87, of Chillicothe, died 7:46 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Signature Healthcare following an extended illness.
She was born February 26, 1932 in Chillicothe to the late Ervin and Hazel Penrod Robinson. On December 14, 1953, she married Robert "Buck" Waller, who died May 24, 2009.
Surviving are a son, Robert "Rob" (Toby) Waller, of Bainbridge; a son-in-law, Michael Graham, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Robert Waller, Clifton (Kate) Waller, Tanner (Ryan Lemaster) Walls, Michael Ryan (Malana) Graham and Christopher Graham; great-grandchildren, Molli and Madeline Waller, Gavin and Cameron Waller, Tai and Kellen Graham; sisters, Joanne Benner, of Chillicothe, Bonnie English, of Mason, and Linda Hart, of Chillicothe; brothers, Charles Robinson, of Portland, OR and Darrell (Becky) Robinson, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Jody Lynn Hart. She was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Graham; a grandson, Richard "Rick" Waller; sisters, Ella Francis and Evelyn Stewart; and a brother, Phillip Robinson.
Norma was a member of Brookside Church.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019