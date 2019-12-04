Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jeanie Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jeanie Bowman Obituary
Norma Jeanie Bowman

Chillicothe - Norma Jeanie Bowman, 74, of Chillicothe, died 7:23 Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence unexpectedly.

She was born March 21, 1945, in Ross County, to the late Stanley M. and Marquerite E. Wolfe Davis. On December 17, 1968 she married Jacob Bowman who preceded her in death.

Surviving are many cousins, friends and church family. She was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Davis and Marjorie O'Leary; brothers, Charles N., Charles E. and Stanley E. "Tomcat" Davis.

She was a member of Jefferson Avenue CCU.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Jefferson Avenue CCCU with Rev. Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday or one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -