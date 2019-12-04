|
|
Norma Jeanie Bowman
Chillicothe - Norma Jeanie Bowman, 74, of Chillicothe, died 7:23 Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at her residence unexpectedly.
She was born March 21, 1945, in Ross County, to the late Stanley M. and Marquerite E. Wolfe Davis. On December 17, 1968 she married Jacob Bowman who preceded her in death.
Surviving are many cousins, friends and church family. She was predeceased by sisters, Margaret Davis and Marjorie O'Leary; brothers, Charles N., Charles E. and Stanley E. "Tomcat" Davis.
She was a member of Jefferson Avenue CCU.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Jefferson Avenue CCCU with Rev. Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday or one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019