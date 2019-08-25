|
Norma L. (Moss) Wagner
Chillicothe - Norma L. (Moss) Wagner, 88, of Chillicothe, passed away 5 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, in National Church Residence following an extended illness.
She was born September 6, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Hubert B. and Susie Moss. On March 12, 1955, she married Edward Wagner who survives.
Also surviving are children, Cynthia D. Pratt, Chris E. Wagner and Charles N. Wagner; grandchildren, Christy Futrell, Laurie Minshull, Rachel Sullinger, Michael Pratt, Seth Lundgren, Lukas Wagner, Matthew Wagner, Whitney Wagner and Abby Jo Wagner; several great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Baily Renee Wagner; a sister, Sue Helmbrecht; and a brother, Charles Moss.
Norma retired from the YMCA where she was a bookkeeper and payroll clerk. She was a member of Bridge Street Church of Christ where she had served in many capacities including Sunday School and VBS Teacher, board clerk and founding member of the "Hearts and Hands" women's group. Her smile, laughter, kind-hearted spirit and love touched everyone around her.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with her son-in-law, Minister Jon D. Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 pm. on Wednesday or one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridge St. Church of Christ, 147 North Bridge Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019