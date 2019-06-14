|
|
Norma Smith
CHILLICOTHE - Norma Mae Smith, 92, of Chillicothe, died 12:02 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 26, 1927 in Chillicothe to the late James P. Hightower and Grace Keel Austin. On December 5, 1943 she married Lewis T. Smith, Sr., who died January 2, 2012. Survivors include three children, Cecelia Howard, of Chillicothe, Norman (Carol) Smith, Hollister, CA and Jeffrey (Diannah) Smith, San Diego, CA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; seven siblings, William Hill, Indianapolis, Mary Howard, London, and Lovada (Ronald) Cousins, Chester (Donna) Austin, Lucille (Bill) Lee, Nedra (Dana) Valentine and Christina Duncan, all of Chillicothe; three half-sisters, Leona Collins, Martha Jo Campbell, and Joyce Hightower. She was preceded in death by a son, Lewis Smith Jr.; her step-father, who raised her Hobart Austin Sr.; and siblings Harold, Russell, and Hobart Austin, Jr.
Mrs. Smith retired from the Atomic Plant, and enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and traveling. The family offers special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Home Helpers.
She was a member of Zion Baptist Church, where her funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, Rev. Dr. J. Troy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00-1:00 Monday at the church. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 14, 2019