Norman A. Beeler
1941 - 2020
Norman "Butch" A. Beeler, 78, of Southport, NC, formerly of Chillicothe passed away at home surrounded by family on July 4, 2020.

He was born August 28, 1941, in Chillicothe to the late Phillip and Blanche Kellogh Beeler. He was married to the former Barbara Collins for over 40 years. She preceded him in death in 2018.

Surviving family include daughter, Tracy (Greg) Robinson; stepson, Troy (Sandy) Collins; seven grandchildren, Josh Beeler, Jacob (Molly) Robinson, Matthew (Emma) Robinson, Jordan Beeler, Wesley Beeler, Morgan Beeler and Scott Beeler; great-grandchildren, Amauri and Caleb; brother-in-law, Robert Collins and his son, Robert Collins Jr. and his daughter, Kyla; several nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his son, Scott Beeler; his seven brothers and sisters, Richard, Steve, Neil, Jean, Shirley, Phyllis and Donna.

Norman graduated from Paint Valley High School in 1960 and was retired from the Mead/Chilpaco Division. He was a generous and loving husband, dad, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

A private family viewing will be held at the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Ryan Bevan officiating.

Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
