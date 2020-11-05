Norman D. Watson
Crystal River, Florida - Norman D. Watson, 94, of Crystal River, FL passed away 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Vitas Healthcare in LeCanto.
He was born July 30, 1926, in Fayette County, OH to the late Elza H. and Izel M. Crabtree Watson. On June 9, 1947, he married the former Geneva Ann Corn who preceded him in death April 3, 2008.
Surviving are daughters, Marsha (Art) Bremer, of Crystal River, FL and Shelly (David) McGraw, of Beverly Hill, FL; grandchildren, Chad Watts, Brent (Chu Yong) Watts and Emily McGraw; two great-grandsons, Derek and Brandon Watts; a brother, Glen (Bertha) Watson, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews and a close friend and Navy buddy, Art Jones, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a sister, Virginia McKee.
Norman retired from Wonder Bakery and was a WW II U.S. Navy veteran. He volunteered at Traditions and was a member of Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Monday.
