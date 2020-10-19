1/1
Okey T. Harrison
Okey T. Harrison

Chillicothe - Okey T. Harrison, 84, of Chillicothe, died 11:25 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Westmoreland Place, following an extended illness.

He was born October 18, 1935, in Cabell County, West Virginia, the son of the late Earl and Opal M. (McCallister) Harrison. On September 19, 1971, he married the former Nancy L. Bethel, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Cheryl A. (Jason) Gibson, of Chillicothe; a son, Timothy A. Harrison, of Reynoldsburg; a brother, Virgil (Linda) Harrison, of San Antonio, TX; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Bonnie (Sam) Hamilton, Myrtle Harrison, Hazel (Eugene) Burkitt, Arminta (John) Lightle, and Loretta (Darrell) Pinkerton.

Okey was a modest and quiet man, who was gentle, caring, and compassionate. He was a loving and devoted family man, who cherished his wife and children. He was an amazing husband and father. Okey will be forever loved and missed.

Okey was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retiree from the Piketon Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at the Huntington Township Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
