Opal Mae (Killilea) Cook
- - Opal Mae (Killilea) Cook, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Opal is predeceased by her parents: Murrel and Minnie Colburn, the love of her life and first husband, Jack Killilea, second husband, Carl Cook, daughter, Karin Killilea and siblings: Ralph (Bonnie) Colburn, Charles Colburn, Ora (James) Wright, Harold Worrel and Sharon King. Opal is survived by her siblings: Lois Colburn, Jessie Worrel, Gladys (Paul) Sword, Calvin King, Oscar (Betty) Colburn, Murrel Jr. (Imogene) Colburn and John (Peggy) Colburn as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends at South Paw Hair Salon. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11 am -1 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City Ohio where a funeral service will directly follow at 1 pm. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019