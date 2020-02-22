Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Hardesty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Pearl Hardesty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Pearl Hardesty Obituary
Opal Pearl Hardesty

Richmond Dale - Opal Pearl Hardesty, 93, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 22, at Traditions of Chillicothe.

She was born on September 7, 1926, and is survived by her son, Sven Terry Hardesty. Opal is also survived by grandchildren Larry Mollohan and Mitzi Anderson; great granddaughter Jeannie Mollohan; and great great grandchildren Brooklynn, Blaine and Bentlee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Hardesty; daughter Belva Jean Anderson; granddaughter Jill Hartman and daughter-in-law Vicki Hardesty.

There will be no calling hours per Opal's wishes. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25 in Little Mound Cemetery, Richmond Dale, with Rodney Dilley officiating. Arrangements are under the care of WARE FUNERAL HOME.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Traditions for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to National Church Residences Hospice in Chillicothe or a .

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -