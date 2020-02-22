|
Opal Pearl Hardesty
Richmond Dale - Opal Pearl Hardesty, 93, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 22, at Traditions of Chillicothe.
She was born on September 7, 1926, and is survived by her son, Sven Terry Hardesty. Opal is also survived by grandchildren Larry Mollohan and Mitzi Anderson; great granddaughter Jeannie Mollohan; and great great grandchildren Brooklynn, Blaine and Bentlee. She is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Hardesty; daughter Belva Jean Anderson; granddaughter Jill Hartman and daughter-in-law Vicki Hardesty.
There will be no calling hours per Opal's wishes. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25 in Little Mound Cemetery, Richmond Dale, with Rodney Dilley officiating. Arrangements are under the care of WARE FUNERAL HOME.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Traditions for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to National Church Residences Hospice in Chillicothe or a .
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020