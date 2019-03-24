|
|
Orlan D. Edgington
Chillicothe - Orlan Dean Edgington, passed on from this world to receive his heavenly reward on Wednesday March 20, 2019, at National Church Residences of Chillicothe.
He was born November 19, 1925, in Frankfort, OH, the son of the late Allen Ray and Rachel (Yates) Edgington. On May 26, 1962, he married Shirley Ann Colburn, who preceded him in death August 6, 2009.
Surviving are two sons: Kevin (Melinda) Edgington, of Milford, OH and Kirk (Sharon) Edgington, of Kingston, OH; four grandchildren: Thaddaeus, Derek, Nathan and Katherine; and a nephew Keith (Bonnie) Edgington, of South Carolina. He was predeceased by a sister Wanda Marie; and a brother and sister-in-law Leland (Eunice) Edgington.
He retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons and served in the US Army Signal Corps in the China/Burma Theatre during World War II.
Funeral services will be held at 10am Thursday, March 28, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Shaun Howard officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may call from 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home. His online guestbook and tribute video is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019