Orland J. Snyder
Richmond Dale - Orland J. Snyder, 76, of Richmond Dale, died 6:15 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was born September 26, 1943, in Ross County, to the late Clyde M. and Ruth I. Baxter Snyder. On November 22, 1969, he married the former Sue Cartee who survives.
In addition to his wife, surviving are sons, Scot (Heather) Snyder, of Monroe, OH and Ben (Misty) Snyder, of Galena, OH; grandsons, Grayson Snyder, Mark McNish, and Nicholas McNish; siblings, Jaunita Dyke, of Waverly, OH, Kenneth (Shirley) Snyder, of Tucson, AZ, Jack (Nancy) Snyder, of Chillicothe and Wanda "Sis" Oates, of Chillicothe, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a special love for those he looked upon as grandchildren, David and Lindita Dilley, Amy and Joe Hutchison, Jessica and Matt Biggers, Ella and Matthew Skeens and Alli Tobert. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Mable Cartee; a brother, Walter Snyder; daughter, Carrie Snyder; brothers-in-law, Robert Dyke, Olin Oates, Kenneth Cartee and Rod Chapman; and sisters-in-law, Fleita Snyder, Faye Mayhew, Dolores Cartee and Lola Chapman.
Orland graduated from Southeastern High School in 1962. He worked at WearEver Aluminum for 27 years and had also worked for Southeastern School District as a Bus Driver and Janitor. Orland enjoyed teasing those he loved, being with family and John Wayne Movies.
Orland was a member of Richmond Dale United Methodist Church where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with Rev. Karen Farr officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Richmond Dale United Methodist Church c/o Gloria Dailey 332 Massie Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020