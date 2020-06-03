Pamela Ann Patterson
Pamela Ann Patterson

Kingston - Pamela Ann Patterson, 70, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 9, 1949, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Hugh Patterson and Marilyn (Goodman) Patterson, who survives.

In addition to her mother, Pamela is also survived by her son, Trent (Amanda) Patterson, of Kingston, and daughter, Suzanne (Greg) Takas, of Mason; grandchildren, Colton and Cayden Patterson and Gabriella and Christian Janis; great-grandchild, Alexander Patterson; canine companion, Gracie; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

Pamela was a 1967 graduate of Zane Trace High School, received an Associate's Degree from Columbus State Community College, and retired from the Chillicothe VA Medical Center after many years of service as a IT Technician. After retirement, Pamela thoroughly enjoyed working at the Village Inn and Dairy Shed Too in Kingston. She was a member of the Adelphi United Methodist Church. Pamela will be remembered for her strong work ethic and kind and generous nature. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6 at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor Brian Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Pamela's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
