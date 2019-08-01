|
Pamela Dennis
Chillicothe - Pamela Jean Dennis, 66, of Chillicothe, passed away early Thursday morning surrounded by her family, July 25, 2019, at Heartland of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born December 16, 1952 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Clifford Eugene and Barbara Katherine (Mitchell) Wise, Sr. On July 3, 1987, she married David Allen Dennis, and together they shared 32 years of marriage.
Surviving is her son, Michael Steven (Shelley) Chidester, of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, and Abby; two great-grandchildren, Aleah and Cordelia; her brother, Clifford Eugene (Patsy) Wise, Jr., of Chillicothe; her best friend, Dick Bodie, of Adelphi; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Vicki (Eddie) Myers.
Pamela was a graduate of Newark High School, class of 1970. She was a member of the Chillicothe Moose Lodge 1626 and the Chillicothe VFW Post 108. In her free time, she enjoyed watching tv.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service at Twin Township Cemetery will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 with Pastor Hurk Bodie officiating.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019