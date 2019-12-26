|
Pamela K. Roseboom
Chillicothe - Pamela Kay Roseboom, 61 of Canal Winchester passed from this life on Friday evening, December 20, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Medical Center East, Columbus following an extended illness. She was born April 14, 1958 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Roy and Susan "Susie" (Leach) Benson. On November 15, 1997 she married Peter L. Roseboom who survives.
Also surviving is her daughter, April Benson And her son, Jason Holton, both of Canal Winchester; step-sons, Louis Roseboom, Oklahoma City, OK and Blake Roseboom, Fort Valley, GA; grandchildren, Tristan, Noah, Gavin, Garett, Lyrick, Roxanne, Allison and Lewis, Jr.; sisters, Sue Dalton and Linda Benson, both of Chillicothe and a brother, Tim (Mel) Benson, Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Fred Benson.
Mrs. Roseboom was a retired employee of Ross County Head Start. She was an avid scrapbooker and enjoyed crocheting.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Don Allen officiating. A cremation interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
