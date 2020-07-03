1/
Pamela Phipps
Pamela Phipps

Chillicothe - Pamela Phipps, 65, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:33 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born December 18, 1954, in Tyndall A.F.B. Panama City, FL to the late Max and Bernice Wiseman Yost. On September 1973, she married Bob Phipps who survives.

Also surviving two children Holly (Steve) Steele and Robbie (Janna) Phipps, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Mackenna, Olivia, Megan, Isabella and Abby Steele, Rhett, Reese, Rylan and Reid Phipps, Gage Bray and Lana Steele; several nieces and nephews; sisters, Pegge

White, Teresa (Bill) Lee and Tammy (Bill) Nemeth, all of Ohio. She was predeceased by brothers, Max and Stephen Yost.

Pamela retired from Adena Regional Medical Center where she had worked as a phlebotomist and she was a member of Huntington Chapel CCU.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in Huntington Chapel CCU with Rev. Richard Cottrill officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Huntington Chapel CCU
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
