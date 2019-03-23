|
|
Pamela S. Crabtree
Waverly - Pamela S. Crabtree, age 70, of Waverly, Ohio, died Wednesday March 20, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born April 18, 1948 in Oakland, California, a daughter of the late Everett and Marjorie Fink Peters, as well as, step-daughter of the late Bert "Daddy" Everett. She was united in marriage May 13, 1969 to her husband, Ronald D. Crabtree, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Catrina L. Crabtree of Waverly, Ohio, Lloyd H. "Buster" (Angela) Crabtree of Waverly, Ohio, Jody B. (Tonya) Crabtree of Piketon, Ohio and Josie E. Evans of Waverly, Ohio, six grandchildren, Mason T. Blevins, Kaley N. Blevins, Tate D. Evans, Jessa E. Evans, Trace D. Evans and Ty D. Evans, one sister, Rebecca Bolt of Piketon, Ohio, two step-sisters, Melissa Yerian and Jennifer Peters, a host of extended family and a very special pet companion, Shadow. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-brother, Phillip Peters.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday March 24, 2019 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio with Pastor Dave Stulley officiating. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8:00 P.M. Saturday March 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
www.coxburkittfh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 23, 2019