Pamela Sue Overly Fleig
Utica - Pamela Sue Overly Fleig, 61, of Utica, Ohio passed away 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital. She will be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister and friend.
She was born April 21, 1957 in Ross County to Ralph and Imogene Laughlin Overly. On April 8, 2015 she married Robert Fleig who survives.
Also surviving are her mother, Imogene Laughlin Overly; a daughter, Stacey Green, of Chillicothe; sisters, Toni (Joe) Daylor, of Colorado, Deborah Main (Dennis) and Vicki Smith (Joe); a brother, Mark (Melissa) Overly; stepchildren, Corey (Liz) Fleig, Nick (Taylor) Fleig; brothers and sister-in-law, Greg (Sherri) Fleig, Carl (Deb) Fleig and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Brian Green; her father, Ralph Overly and a niece, Abbie O'Brien.
Pamela worked for Bleckmann Fashion and Lifestyle and was an organ donor. She participated with many charitable events including Children's Hosptial in Columbus.
A memorial celebration will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. in the Adena Mansion and Gardens, where a memorial service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Sam Mincey officiating. The venue is located at 847 Adena Road Chillicothe, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Life Line of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd, Columbus, OH 43212 and strongly encourage everyone to become an organ donor or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
We will miss you Pammy Sue.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette & Advocate on Feb. 18, 2019