Park Prater
Chillicothe - Park Prater, 94, of Chillicothe, died while surrounded by his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born September 8, 1924, in Magoffin County, KY, to the late Frank L. and Mary Coffey Prater. On June 25, 1945, he married the former Sylvia Faye Boggs who died July 1, 2004.
Surviving are sons, Gary (Elaine) Prater, of Chillicothe, Greg (Emilie) Prater, of Flagstaff, AZ and Coy (Lisa) Prater, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Trisha Prater and her fiance' Shawn Miller, Craig (Laura) Prater, Drew Prater, Kyle (Ashley) Prater and Addison (Doug) Lowe; great grandchildren, Zach, Cody, Parker, Kylie, Wyatt and Mason; brothers, Lake Prater and Dale Prater, both of Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 6 sisters and 3 brothers.
Park was a former teacher and coach in Mt. Sterling, KY, Stockdale, OH and Southeastern High School in Chillicothe from which he retired. He was a past member of the Ross County Fair Board of Directors, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was named Ohio Boys Basketball Coach of the year in 1964.
* Papa Park*
Another Story
The time you spent with me,
Brings tears to my eyes.
You were everything to me,
Someone so full of life and love,
And lots of funny jokes too.
I thank God everyday for all the
Time I spent with you,
From hunting, and guns, to playing
Tricks on me.
But above all else I will never forget
The things you instilled in me.
To be kind, love your family, and
Live a godly life
A smiling face,
A warm embrace,
And to give a coat to everyone.
From the Time I was small,
To the time I grew tall,
You were always there for me.
You would never let me fail.
Of everything I have said in this,
I simply want to express that
I'm glad God gave me my Papa Park, he was
The absolute BEST!
Ashley Prater
Therefore you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you. John 16:22
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the New Life CCCU, Richmond Dale, OH, with his nephew, Rev. David Boggs, officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday or one hour prior to the service at the church in Richmond Dale.
