Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
Chillicothe - Patricia A. Davidson, 75, of Chillicothe, died at 12:47 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Logan Elm Health Care Center, Circleville. She was born on December 13, 1943 in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Marcus A. and Louella Hise Schoonover. On December 13, 1984, she married Jeff Davidson, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Marcus Short of Williamsport, Debra (George) Short Lemaster of Williamsport, Janet Short Keaton of Colorado Springs, CO, eight grandchildren, Alex Short, Joey Lemaster, Lindsey Lemaster Stacy, Aaron Lemaster, Corey Keaton, Josh Keaton, Zack Keaton, two great-grandchildren, Dylan Short, Laney Short, two sisters, Mary Cluff of Lynchburg OH, Sue Detty of Frankfort, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lonnie Short, one son-in-law, Chris Keaton, one granddaughter, Tiffany Lemaster, one sister, Betty Hatton, and one brother, Richard Schoonover.

Patricia worked as a cashier at the Shortstop, Circleville, and as a waitress at L&K Restaurant, Circleville.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may visit with the Davidson family at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.. Those who wish may sign her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 16, 2019
