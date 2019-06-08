Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Patricia Ann Ervin Obituary
Patricia Ann Ervin

Chillicothe - Patricia Ann Ervin, 78, of Chillicothe was welcomed into Heaven at 12:50 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Larry, her junior high school sweetheart and husband of almost 58 years, remains here with his family; a daughter, Amy Ervin and husband Steve Roller; a son, Matt and wife Michelle Ervin; grandchildren, Holly and Sam Ervin, and a sister, Linda Farmer.

In addition to being a great first grade teacher for 31 years, she was an awesome wife, mother and mamaw. She will be missed by all.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 8, 2019
