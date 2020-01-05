|
Patricia "Patti" Ann Fry
Chillicothe - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Patricia "Patti" Ann Fry who died peacefully on January 4, 2020.
Patti was born on April 9, 1936, in Jackson, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late William and Dollie Bassett. Patti married, Wayne Fry, the love of her life on September 20, 1954 and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Patti started her career with the development of Fry Construction with her husband. She truly loved working side by side with her husband in the design, development and building of new homes. Her talents continued to expand, and shortly thereafter, Patti became an interior decorator, beautifully decorating many homes in Chillicothe and surrounding counties. Patti realized the community needed a one stop shop and personal boutique and opened another business called the Kitchen and Bath Boutique. Her goal was to provide top quality and exclusive home products with a level of excellent service. Patti maintained the operations of both businesses for 35 years. In between the opening of both businesses, she obtained her Real Estate Degree, too.
Patti treasured the equestrian sport of competitive horse racing. She had two horses, that she traveled with, named Deadlock and Star Falcon. The horses and her adventurous spirit took her to many race tracks as she traveled the circuit with her husband, family and good friends.
However, Patti's true love was always her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother to her two daughters and grandmother to four beautiful grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one son, Gregory Eugene; three brothers, Jim, Bob and Jack; and a sister MaryLou. In addition, to her husband, Wayne, she is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Bambi (Fry) and Bob Huffman and Robin (Fry) and Jay King; grandchildren, Bobby Wayne and Jenica Huffman, David and Shawnda Huffman, Samantha (King) and Travis Clements and Zachary King and his fiancee Allison Householder. In addition, Patti has 4 great grandchildren, Ava, Rocco, Serena and Howie along with 15 nieces and nephews, too.
The family would like to thank and express heartfelt thankfulness to the Adena Hospice Team, Dr. John Seidensticker and the entire caregiver team at National Church Residences.
Calling hours will be held for family and caregivers of Adena Hospice and National Church Residences from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the family plot in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Paul Ray officiating.
Those who wish to remember Patti Fry in a special way are encouraged to make a donation in her name to Adena Hospice 9 South Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020