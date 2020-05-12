Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Holy Trinity Cemetery
West Portsmouth, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Mary Church
Funeral service
Private
Patricia Brush


1933 - 2020
Patricia Brush Obituary
Patricia Brush

CHILLICOTHE - Patricia A. Brush, 86, of Chillicothe, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, as a result of complications of a stroke.

She was born August 25, 1933 to the late John and Mary Catherine Melvin. On May 17, 1952 she married Ralph Brush, who preceded her in death in 2004. Survivors include her children, Ralph, Christina (Rick), Vicky, Kim, James and Teresa (Bill); grandchildren, Jessica (Calvin), James, Jennifer (Kirk), Aja, Bridget (Josh), Thomas (Emily), Robert (Cory), Nicholas, Justin, Patricia and Keenan; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Cael, Olivia, Rachel, Bailey, Chloe, Camille, Lucas, Pennie, Bennett, Ellie, Titus and Jalen; sisters, Kathleen, Mary Alice and Laura; a brother Jim; a sister-in-law Mary Ann; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph; a sister Carol Jean; brothers Jack and Mike; sisters-in-law Ruby and Joy; and brothers-in-law Ron and Mike.

Patricia leaves behind a legacy of love, service and kindness.

She was a member of St. Mary Church, where a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Private funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Lawrence Hummer officiating. Public graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Friday in Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Portsmouth, OH. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020
