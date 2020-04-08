|
|
Patricia Karen Wisecup
Kingston - Patricia Karen Wisecup 73 of Kingston passed from this life Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born October 27, 1946 in Pickaway county the daughter of the late Jewel and Connie Justice Adams. Patty was preceded in death by her husband Michael Wisecup, daughter Gretchen Knisley and grandchildren Leslie and Ethan Knisley. Patty is survived by her children Patrick Wisecup (Loretta Leedom), Cassie (Steve) Beavers and Carl (Kelly) Shaw; grandchildren McKenzie Reutinger, Megan Beavers, Jacob Beavers, Quentin Shaw and Campbell Wisecup; great granddaughter Delilah; sisters Rosie Williams, Brenda Adams and Julie Davis; brothers Malcolm Adams and John Justice; many nieces, nephews and friends. Patty worked at Steve's Village Inn and she enjoyed gardening and taking trips to Scioto Downs. Private graveside services will be held in the Twin Township Cemetery with Rev. Dave Maughmer officiating. No calling hours will be observed. The SMITH- MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Everyone is encouraged to sign her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020