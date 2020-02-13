|
|
Patricia L. (Bilby) Van Tuyle
Chillicothe - Patricia (Bilby) Van Tuyle, retired from Toledo Engineering and former employee of Bunstine, Mowery & Moore Law Firm, passed away on February 11, 2020.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Charles Van Tuyle; her children, Julia Van Tuyle, Jennifer Van Tuyle, Jeanna Phillips (Jim) and Jacquline Brown; 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Grace Bilby; her brother Leonard "Sonny" Bilby; and her grandchildren, Charles Allen and Daniel James Van Tuyle and William "Sonny" Brown.
Patricia was born in Hudson, Michigan on November 6, 1931 to Leonard and Grace (Marvin) Bilby. She graduated with the class of 1949 from Addison High School in Addison, Michigan. She married Charles, her high school sweetheart on June 6, 1949.
Patricia loved to travel, and her favorite pastime was reading. Mom loved her flowers and watching birds. She had a great sense of humor and a love of life. She touched many lives along the way.
The family would like to thank all those who provided her with wonderful care during her time of illness including Adena Family Physicians, Adena doctors and nursing staff that assisted her, Ross County Home Health, the Davita team, and Dr. Herbert Sinning.
In keeping with her wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to ; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020