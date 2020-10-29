Patricia Lou (Sims) Bennett
Kingston - Patricia Lou (Sims) Bennett, 91, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born on September 9, 1929, in Frankfort, the daughter of the late Roy and Mabel (Stevenson) Sims. On September 5, 1948, she united in marriage with her loving husband, C. Edward Bennett Jr., at the Yellowed EUB Church. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2002.
Patricia is survived by her loving children, Jerry (Joan) Bennett, Donna (Bruce) Pontious, Nancy (Steve) Wilbur, and John Bennett; grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie) Weaver, Chris (Ashley) Bennett, Amber (Matt) Kysor, Kasie (Jason) McMahon, Sara (John) Lerner, Justin (Krista) Pontious, Kristen Bennett, Evelyn Bennett, and Allison Bennett; several special great-grandchildren, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Betty) Bennett, Jean Clark, and Marge Sims; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
Patricia was the last living member of her Sims family unit. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Charles, Clyde, Bill, and Dana Sims, Bertha Henness, and Barbara Hines.
Patricia was a proud graduate of Frankfort High School (Go Bobcats!). She started working at the Chillicothe Gazette in 1956 and retired after about 42 years of service. She also worked along side of her husband operating their family business, Bennett's Fish Fry stand, which became very popular at the Circleville Pumpkin Show and Ross County Fair. Patricia attended Mount Pleasant Church, Kingston, while her health allowed.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Liberty Village, Adena 2NE, Schaefer staff at National Church Residences, and Hill Funeral Home for their extraordinary care they provided during this difficult time.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m. at Springbank Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Pat's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com
.