Patricia M. Richter
Chillicothe - Patricia M. Richter, 71, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on July 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born July 10, 1948 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond Good and Cleopha Ramer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Fred Merritt and a sister, Loretta Good.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bret and Linda Richter of Chillicothe; a sister, Cory Holderbaum of Chillicothe; grandchildren Andrea (Doug) Mougey and Lindsey (Shane) Daubenmire of Chillicothe; great grandchildren Tisha (Phillip) Bradley, Drake Mougey, Leia and Connor Daubenmire; two great-great grandchildren; nieces Valerie Allison, Veronica Miller and Jamie (Fred) Proctor; nephews Jeff (Teresa) Chavis, Michael Lowe and Joey Trainer.
Pat worked for Giant Eagle as a manager for many years, retiring in 2014. More recently she had worked part-time at Save-A-Lot in Chillicothe as a cashier.
Pat's body was bequeathed to the Ohio State University Body Donor Program.
In accordance with her wishes, there will not be any calling hours or funeral service. A memorial will be held at a later date by the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Adena Cancer Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 14, 2019