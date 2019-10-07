|
Patricia Pearce
Chillicothe - Patricia Pearce, 89, of Columbus, formerly of Chillicothe, died October 4, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.
She was born June 23, 1930 in Wellston, OH to the late Raymond and Helen Ingalls Ward. In 1947 she married Richard Bethel, who died in 1951. In 1954 she married Melvin Pearce, who died in 2013. Survivors include three children, Deborah (Charles) Conrad, Chillicothe and Mike Bethel and Cindy Ossing, both of Columbus; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Graveside funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday in Radcliff Cemetery, Vinton Co., OH. Calling hours will not be observed. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019