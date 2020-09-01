1/1
Patricia Ruth Placier
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ruth Placier

Chillicothe - Patricia Ruth Placier, 92, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:50 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 in National Church Residences following an extended illness.

She was born November 11, 1927, in Omega, Oh to the late Sylvester and Marie Stanley Scott. On April 4, 1947, she married Robert L. Placier who preceded her in death May 5, 2013.

Surviving are children, Peggy (Mark Gutchen) Placier, of Columbia, MO, Robert Scott Placier, of Albany, OH and Barbara (Errol Hess) Ervin, of Donalds, SC and Thomas (Ellen) Placier, of Georgetown, KY; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Arlie Scott; two sisters, Julia Scott Hansgen and Katie Sullivan.

Patricia was a member of the Chillicothe Civic Theatre, League of Women Voters and Trinity United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Scott Smith officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe Civic Theatre, P.O. Box 356, Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved