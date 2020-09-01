Patricia Ruth Placier
Chillicothe - Patricia Ruth Placier, 92, of Chillicothe, passed away 7:50 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 in National Church Residences following an extended illness.
She was born November 11, 1927, in Omega, Oh to the late Sylvester and Marie Stanley Scott. On April 4, 1947, she married Robert L. Placier who preceded her in death May 5, 2013.
Surviving are children, Peggy (Mark Gutchen) Placier, of Columbia, MO, Robert Scott Placier, of Albany, OH and Barbara (Errol Hess) Ervin, of Donalds, SC and Thomas (Ellen) Placier, of Georgetown, KY; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Arlie Scott; two sisters, Julia Scott Hansgen and Katie Sullivan.
Patricia was a member of the Chillicothe Civic Theatre, League of Women Voters and Trinity United Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Scott Smith officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe Civic Theatre, P.O. Box 356, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
