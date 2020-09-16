Patricia Smith
CHILLICOTHE - Patricia Lee Smith, 80, of Chillicothe, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Columbus, following an extended illness.
She was born March 9, 1940 in Chillicothe to the late James and Dorothy Cole Beard. On June 17, 1960 she married Neal Locklear, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Susan Mickey, of Columbus and Neal Locklear Jr., of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Nacole Tirado, Anthony Gilbert, and Markiah and Marquez Locklear; nine great-grandchildren; eight siblings, George (Helen) Beard, of Chillicothe, Lonnie (Delores) Beard, of Florida, Patrick (Terry) Beard, Keith (Wendy) Beard, Danny Beard, Jeff (Mary) Beard and Joyce Hardin, all of Chillicothe and Linda Marshall, of Cleveland; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by three siblings, James Beard, Gloria Winfield, and Diana Joyner.
Mrs. Smith was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church and served in several ministries including the Busy Bees, the choir, and Joy Ministry, and loved to sew and bake. She retired from the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe as a seamstress.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, and a public graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Monday in Greenlawn Cemetery, Rev. Dr. J. Troy Gray officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.