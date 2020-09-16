1/1
Patricia Smith
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Smith

CHILLICOTHE - Patricia Lee Smith, 80, of Chillicothe, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Columbus, following an extended illness.

She was born March 9, 1940 in Chillicothe to the late James and Dorothy Cole Beard. On June 17, 1960 she married Neal Locklear, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Susan Mickey, of Columbus and Neal Locklear Jr., of Chillicothe; four grandchildren, Nacole Tirado, Anthony Gilbert, and Markiah and Marquez Locklear; nine great-grandchildren; eight siblings, George (Helen) Beard, of Chillicothe, Lonnie (Delores) Beard, of Florida, Patrick (Terry) Beard, Keith (Wendy) Beard, Danny Beard, Jeff (Mary) Beard and Joyce Hardin, all of Chillicothe and Linda Marshall, of Cleveland; numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by three siblings, James Beard, Gloria Winfield, and Diana Joyner.

Mrs. Smith was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church and served in several ministries including the Busy Bees, the choir, and Joy Ministry, and loved to sew and bake. She retired from the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe as a seamstress.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, and a public graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Monday in Greenlawn Cemetery, Rev. Dr. J. Troy Gray officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106. Her online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved