Patrick O. Smith
Chillicothe - Patrick O. Smith, 61, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 21, 1958, in Chillicothe, to the late Billy O. and Phyllis Ann Bibby Smith. On June 7, 2018, he married Ranatha "Jane" Brown Thomas Smith, his loving wife, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Sarah (Lewis) Smith and Jenna (Cory) Smith; former wife and mother of his children, Sally Smith; step children, Lawrence and Hunter Thomas; grandchildren, Keyon and Karter Williams and Lewis, Lexis and Harris Thomas; a brother, Michael K. Smith; sisters, Carolyn Smith Hatmacher and Nancy Smith Cartwright, all of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
Patrick was a 1977 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He was the proud owner and operator of Aabes Termite and Pest Control, a business he worked at very hard for 25 years to make successful. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and in his younger years enjoyed enduro racing. Pat was also a member of American Legion Post 62, B.P.O.E. Lodge 62 and Moose Lodge 1626. Pat was a loving father, husband and grandfather and brought joy and laughter to everyone who was around him. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration honoring Pat's life will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 30, 2019